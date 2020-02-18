Award winner’s secret sauce: work hard and love what you do

If anything, it is hard to slow down Miguel Rodriguez.

The municipal utility worker for the Key Biscayne Police Department, Rodriguez is said to go above and beyond what is expected of him – so much so, that he is forced to take a breather.

For the second time in five years, Rodriguez, 56, has been named the Civilian of the Year for the Key Biscayne Police Department. He also received the honor in 2015.

Asked why he is deserving of this recognition, his supervisor, Lt. Danny Valdes, said, “his work ethic and character alone. He’s top notch. He never says no.

“You have to force him to take time off; he stays late. He is the type of person that doesn’t want to disappoint.”

Asked what the award meant to him, Rodriguez answered: “I was just doing my job, and whatever I’m assigned to.”

Rodriguez celebrates six years with the department on Feb. 14. He has worked in the Village of Key Biscayne since 2009, having formerly done maintenance work in several departments before an opening with the police department presented a new opportunity.

“He helps out our fleet maintenance coordinator, and deals with servicing for our entire fleet for the whole village such as oil changes, tire changes. He gets equipment for vehicles … for police vehicles or any village vehicle,” Valdes said. “He’s all over the place.”

Valdes, who became Rodriguez’s supervisor in 2015, said Rodriguez stretches out his hand to also do anything from mailing letters and fixing chairs – chores not on his “to do” list.

“He does things above his job title,” said Valdes, who has worked with the Key Biscayne Police Department since 2006.

Asking Rodriguez to describe his duties, and the list is endless.

“I take care of police vehicles … new cars, when they come in,” he said. “Sometimes, I go to the court to pick things up that officers need. Whatever they need. I take care of the village, the community center, the fire department.”

Rodriguez has lived in Miami since 1985. Born and raised in New York, he spent about a decade living in Puerto Rico before making his home in Miami.

Working with the police department is something that runs in the family. Rodriguez has family that works in the police department in Puerto Rico – an uncle and a brother-in-law. And his son-in-law, he said, not only serves in the U.S. Navy, but also works as a police officer for the city of Miami.

Rodriguez is married to Virginia Rodriguez, and he has three grown children living in Tennessee.

Asked what he enjoys most about Key Biscayne, he said, “the village. The place, the beaches, the lighthouse.”

And his job?

“I like everything,” he said. “I don’t have anything specific. I like to help everybody. I’m available for whatever they need. In this department, I just love what I’m doing … I’m enjoying it.”