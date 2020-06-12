Mike Davey to continue as Key Biscayne mayor for another 2-year term

No island resident filed to run for village mayor by the Friday noon deadline, so Mayor Michael Davey will run unopposed in the November election and serve his second two-year term.

“While I think elections are important and healthy as they put forth a variety of ideas, I’m thrilled to be able to continue working on the projects we have and continue to move forward,” said Davey. “I’m also relieved and happy to not have to put my family through the rigors and stress of a campaign.”

In 2018, Davey, a former member of the village council, was elected mayor over candidate Luis “Lucho” de la Cruz.

The next election-related deadline will be noon on August 20, when residents who want to run for one of three Village Council seats that will come open have to file. Those seats are presently held by Councilmembers Allison McCormick, Brett Moss and Katie Petros.