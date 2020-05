Versión en español

Are you a cruiser who misses the open sea, endless buffets and Vega-style shows?

According to an article on Bloomberg, Carnival plans to start sailing again starting August, with departures from Miami, Galveston, Texas and Cape Canaveral, Florida.

On its website, Carnival is advertising cruises from $55 & $59/per person / per night.

Will cruisers come back?