Miss Tarafa will treasure Key Biscayne memories as she pursues her new journey

Silvia Tarafa is better known in Key Biscayne as “Miss Tarafa.”

For people who have lived on the island for more than a decade, the name Tarafa means the “Key Biscayne Public School.” Her presence at the entrance and exit of the school was always noticed. Her dedication as principal of the Key Biscayne Community School (KBCS), and her love for the school, has always been obvious to pupils and parents alike.

It will be difficult to think that she is not there. Tarafa recently announced she will be leaving the school. She will be taking on a new position as principal of Young Women’s Preparatory Academy in Miami.

“I was involved with the Key Biscayne school for 30 years,” she said in an interview with Islander News. “And I think I will always stay involved, collaborating in whatever. I would like to continue helping even if it is from another position now. Stay close, because I would never want to stop helping this school in any way.”

IN: Why are you leaving the KBCS?

ST: I have been promoted as a principal at Young Women Preparatory Academy. It is one of the best schools in the state and 30 at the national level, so it is an honor to be able to take on this important new role.

It is a girl’s only school and it is something very different, with classes from 8 to 12 grades, so I am already preparing a lot for this new challenge and with great encouragement for this new stage.

IN: Was it a difficult decision to leave Key Biscayne school?

ST: Yes, it was a very difficult decision. Many years. Many dear people. Teachers, parents, students. I have received so much affection. They have always accompanied me in such a beautiful way, that I do not know if I will ever find this again somewhere.

IN: What are you going to remember most about school?

ST: There are many things; it is difficult to choose one. But a very special moment was always when I had to let the 8th grade boys go. Releasing them to the next stage of their life was something that always weighed me down. I wanted them to feel that they were getting the best that we could give them, that they had everything to follow their path.

Also, with the 5th grade, because many were going to continue in MAST. Another thing that I remember very fondly is when we started with the Harvest Festival, which, beyond being a fundraising, became a highly valued event that is organized as a way to bring the community together around the school.

IN: What will you miss most about school?

ST: The kids. And those conversations that take place with the boys and the parents. It is like a family. And there we had very nice moments. Many conversations with the boys about their things.

IN: What is a legacy that you think will remain of your years?

ST: I would like you to remember that I always asked the students to be dedicated and good children. We work very hard on that, to grow up as good people.

Before leaving the K-8 school, Tarafa was chosen as Marshall for the 4th of July Parade. The event, which was downsized by the Coronavirus pandemic and was going to follow a wide circuit of Key Biscayne streets.

Ultimately, even that was canceled -- the first time that’s happened in 60 years. Tarafa talked some about what this event has meant to her:.

“I had been coming to the Key Biscayne Parade since 1976, before moving to the island in 1984. Since we were little girls, we used to come and decorate cars and bicycles. Later, when my children were small, we also participated, later collaborating with the committee and, as best I could, from school.

“The 4th of July Parade in Key Biscayne was always a very important event, very traditional, highly valued in our city and throughout Miami.”

Tarafa must wait until 2021 to officiate as Marshal in the 4th of July Parade. By then she will be well into her new career stage away from Key Biscayne.

But “Miss Tarafa” will always be fondly remembered.

The task of attempting to replace Miss Tarafa falls on Michelle Coto. We will learn about Ms. Coto soon enough; in the meantime, we celebrate Miss Tarafa!