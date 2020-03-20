The number of Miami-Dade cases testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus spiked overnight, with 12 new cases reported.

There are now 113 Dade cases. Of those, 103 are Miami-Dade residents, with the rest being non-Dade residents who tested positive in the County.

There are no reported deaths in Miami-Dade as a result of the coronavirus.

Overall, the number of positive cases in the State of Florida jumped to 520, an increase of 88 new cases overnight.

Broward County saw the number of positive cases jump to 124 overnight, with 28 new cases reported. The Florida National Guard has opened a COVID-19 testing center Friday at CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines. Broward is the county with the largest number of COVID-19 positive cases in Florida.

Nationally, the number of COVID-19 positive cases jumped to 250,852, adding 8,865 cases overnight.

COVID-19 is the name of the illness caused by the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization. It is a respiratory illness with symptoms including fever, coughing, sore throat and shortness of breath. The virus can spread from person to person, but good hygiene can prevent infection.