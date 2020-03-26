While the number of Miami-Dade residents testing positive rose during the day, now standing at 654 cases, so are the increased testing efforts across the county and state. As of this afternoon, 29,114 tests have been performed throughout the state, with 24,855 testing negative and 2,484 testing positive.

There was only one additional case reported in Broward today with 505 positive COVID19 positive cases in the county; this as Broward officials continue to pursue measures to control the spread of the virus, urging residents to stay home and issuing a shelter-in-place order.

COVID-19 is the name of the illness caused by the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization. It is a respiratory illness with symptoms including fever, coughing, sore throat and shortness of breath. The virus can spread from person to person, but good hygiene can prevent infection.