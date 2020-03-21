Miami-Dade County reported 27 more positive COVID-case during the day today, now the most of any county in the state. The total number of miami-Dade cases spiked to 158, total 169 (including non-Dade residents who tested positive in the County)

County Mayor Gimenez said earlier today that more drive-up testing sites would be added in the county "soon" but did not provide details.

Broward County's total number of positive tests is now at 164. Broward now has 3 deaths reported from COVID-19 complications, two of those in the same assisted living facility; no deaths have been reported in Miami-Dade.

In the State, there are now a total of 706 residents who have tested positive with another 57 non-Florida residents who tested positive while in the State.

For the US, the COVID-19 number of positive tests jumped to 24,148 and 303,180 worldwide.

COVID-19 is the name of the illness caused by the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization. It is a respiratory illness with symptoms including fever, coughing, sore throat and shortness of breath. The virus can spread from person to person, but good hygiene can prevent infection