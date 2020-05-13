More about the origins one of the most successful commercial holidays in the world.

Mother’s Day has grown into one of the biggest days for sales of flowers, greeting cards and the likes – fueled by persistent promotion by florists and other commercial industries. Most European countries, Australia and New Zealand, India, China, Japan and South Africa celebrate it on the same day.

In the US, when Julia Ward Howe called in 1892 for a “Mother’s Day for Peace” it was not so much to honor mothers, then for organizing pacifist mothers against war. Her “Appeal to Womanhood Around the World” lead to the establishment of Mother’s Day 36 years later by Anna Jarvis. She was inspired by her own mother’s work with Howe, but died disheartened by the commercialization of the holiday even during her lifetime.

UK – Mothering Sunday is celebrated on the forth Sunday of Lent (that can be as early as March 22nd and as late as April 4th). Many historians believe that Mothering Sunday evolved from the Middle Ages, when children who had left their families to work in domestic service were allowed to go to their home – or "mother" – church.

Countries in South America celebrate mother’s day on many different dates, for different reasons: Panama on December 8th, Paraguay on May 15th, in Nicaragua on May 30th, Bolivia on May 27th, and Argentina on the 3rd Sunday of October… Some dates were set in memory of a president’s mother’s birthday, others are political or random.

In many Arab countries Mother’s Day Yawn al-Um is celebrated on the 21st of March originating in Pharaonic, Greek, Roman and Christian traditions. It was established by Egyptian Journalist Mustafa Amin in 1943 and has been widely adopted by other Arabic countries.

Israel celebrates Mother’s Day on the 30th of Shevat of the Jewish calendar, which falls between January 30th and March 1st to commemorate Henrietta Szold who died in 1945. She had no biological children, but her organization Youth Aliyah rescued and cared for many Jewish children from Nazi Germany. Over the decades it has evolved more into a family day and is celebrated mostly with young children.