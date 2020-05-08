As a taxpayer, longtime resident and Vice Chairperson of the Charter Writing Committee, I am deeply disturbed with Raul Llorente’s relentless and baseless attacks on Village Manager Andrea Agha. Facts and context matter, Mr. Llorente. What gives?

The Village Charter is the blueprint of our government. I suggest you refer to it in its entirety and do not cut and paste what serves your agenda. Article III of the Village Charter calls for a strong Manager/Council form of government. Manager Agha is doing her job.

For the first time since Sam Kissinger, a manager is strictly following the Key Biscayne organizational chart, and the letter and spirit of the Village charter. Incredulously, you criticize her for following exactly what the Village charter states:

Under Article IV. LEGISLATIVE of the VILLAGE CHARTER, and more specifically Section 4.02. Prohibitions and more specifically sub-paragraph (b) Interference with administration. Except for the purpose of inquiries and investigations made in good faith, the Council or its members shall deal with Village officers and employees who are subject to the direction and supervision of the Manager solely through the Manager, and neither the Council nor its members shall give orders to any such officer or employee, either publicly or privately. It is the express intent of this Charter that recommendations for improvement in Village government operations by individual Council Members be made solely to and through the Manager. No individual Council Member shall give orders to the Manager.

Manager Agha is a professional. She is establishing a culture of professionalism and accountability that is sorely needed in this community. This is good government. It safeguards our residents, tax dollars and property values. Should we tolerate the running of a $37,000,000 public entity funded by tax dollars without a competent manager who is raising the bar for Key Biscayne? Residents are grateful that we finally have a manager who is committed to professionalism, accountability and transparency.

Stop fear mongering in our community for your personal agenda. Be fair, be honest, be respectful and be Key Biscayne Nice.

Conroy is a longtime resident of Key Biscayne, two term council member, and former vice chairperson of the Charter Writing Committee.