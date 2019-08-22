To all of my Diamond parents and students from previous to present, I’d like to thank you all for thinking enough of me to write and call the Islander News to have an article published of me as a teacher and as a person as a whole.

I am humbled and so very grateful.

From a very young child, I’ve always wanted to be a teacher to make a difference in the lives of children, but I never imagined that I would make such an impact on so many parents too.

You all sure know how to make a woman feel like a real super hero. You all are Awesome Sauce!

---Mrs. Durant