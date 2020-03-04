Versión en español

Local musicians and artists will share their talents at the “A Million Dreams” fundraising event on Saturday, March 14, at Crossbridge Church in Key Biscayne, to benefit underprivileged children in Argentina.

Money raised at the event, presented by Las Tunas ONG and Fundacion Manos del Sur, will benefit Las Tunas’ youth programs in Argentina.

Among those appearing at the concert will be the Barry University Chamber singers, The Superpower of ME Quartet, Andante Vocal Group and Kids, Los Ferneteros, and a special presentation by Gabriel Mores.

The art exhibition (and auction) will feature the works of Isabel Brinck, Nahila Campos, William Gaber, Delma Garza, Agustin Di Luciano, Pilar Honorato, Veronica Pasman and Florencia Godward.

Tickets cost $50 per person, and covers the concert, art exhibition, appetizers, paella by Jordi & Agueda, dessert and drinks. Purchase your tickets online at www.manosdelsur.org. Crossbridge Church is located at 160 Harbor Dr. in Key Biscayne.

Las Tunas is located in General Pacheco, Tigre District, Province of Buenos Aires. It was founded in 1950 and it is made up of some concrete houses and more than 3,000 extremely poor dwellings. The neighborhood is made up of 109 square blocks and a population of 42,000.

Las Tunas NGO provides high quality educational programs for children from 8 years of age up until 25. Each year more than 250 children and youth participate in their programs. Las Tunas NGO offers the following programs: Private tutoring and scholarships: through these programs children are encouraged to finish high school, they have access to a higher quality education and they are given a monthly allowance.

Las Tunas NGO was founded 10 years ago, and Fundacion Manos del Sur has been supporting its programs for five years. Fundacion Manos del Sur is a non-profit organization headquartered in Miami that has worked to improve the lives of thousands of children in Latin America since 1999.