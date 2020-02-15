A few of the "must-see" vessels featured at the Boat Show

The Miami Boat Show is the largest maritime show in the world, with more than 700 boats in the water to dazzle visitors touring the marinas. We present “must-see” suggestions for the 2020 edition.

Beneteau Launches Scarab 285 ID, the largest recreation jet boat on the market

Tent A, Booth A225

The Scarab 285 ID, the largest recreational jet boat on the market maintains an agile sporty feel. 54MPH at top speed and acceleration of 0-30MPH in 4.74 seconds, breaks the industry standard. Along with this, the award winning iNR system and Medallion touch screen controls make the 285 ID a breeze to maneuver.

See video introduction of this boat click here.

De Antonio Yachts debuts D34 open cruiser

Pier 6, Slips 625-631

The D34 yacht offers an exclusive deck, with large areas of solarium and seats both stern and bow, made to enjoy to the maximum with friends and family on board. Its two hidden outboard engines favor economical maintenance and improve acoustic comfort. In the interior, a fully equipped bathroom and a double stern cabin offer the desired comfort.

To see a video of this boat click here.

Lexus premieres the LY 650, anew innovative and luxury yacht

Pier 7, Slips 745-755

The LY 650 is a new embodiment of Lexus’ challenge to go beyond the automobile to deliver innovative and amazing experiences. The 65-foot yacht boasts exceptional performance and quietness befitting a maritime flagship, an extraordinary user experience created by advanced technology, and high-quality craftsmanship and Toyota Production System built-in quality.

To see a video of this yacht click here.

Regulator announces new regulator 24XO and new Yamaha XF425 engine option on the 26XO

Pier 4, Slips 428-440

Fulfilling the XO promise of versatility and adventure, the 24XO features abundant deck space, forward and aft casting platforms, standard livewell, and in-deck fish box. Ideal for shallow-water maneuvering, easy for fishing or sandbar fun. Equipped with a standard Yamaha F250 or optional F300, factory-installed Garmin® electronics, and signature Fiberglass T-Top with Integrated Wraparound Windshield, the 24XO is ready for all day play.

To see a video of this vessel, click here.

Sea Ray Boats presents the SLX-R 400e outboard, coming straight from CES 2020

Pier 7; Slips 700-726

Explore the groundbreaking SLX-R 400e Outboard. This brand-new model turned heads as Brunswick's centerpiece at CES 2020, featuring triple Mercury® Racing 450R outboard engines and the all-new Fathom e-Power system. Explore the SLX-R 400e Outboard and the expansion of the SLX-R package into the new SLX-R 310 Outboard.

For a video of this boat, click here.

Largest & Most Expensive Yacht - Sun Reef Yachts Debut the Sunreef 80, crowned “Queen of the Show”

Pier 9, Slip 926

The Sunreef 80 is an all-around sailing leisure yacht ideal for exclusive getaways, charter and transoceanic adventures. This model boasts a combination of exterior and interior areas easily flowing into one another. Designed for a superior level of comfort.

To see a video of this yacht, click here.

A Boat for Every Budget

NauticStar Unveils the 191 Hybrid, less than $30,000 MSRP, including trailer

Tent A, Booth A135

NauticStar will unveil the newest addition to its popular Hybrid Series at its press event on Thursday, February 13, at 10 a.m. at booth #A135. NauticStar Hybrid boats combine high-end design with affordability, and hulls designed for handling rugged waters. Most enticing, however, is the new model’s extremely modest price point. The boat will be available, with trailer included, at under $30,000.

For a video of this boar, click here.