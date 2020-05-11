After opening the beaches as part of Gov. Ron DeSantis Phase 1 plan to reopen Florida, the City of Naples announced it “will be closing all public beaches within city limits effective 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, May 10, 2020 until further notice.”

Naples City Council will hold an emergency meeting at 1 p.m. Monday regarding beach access, boat launches, and the emergency beach closure order.

Naples Councilman Gary Price told local news station WINK he visited the beaches after receiving texts about the large crowds. Price told the television station that he took photos and many of the cars had dealership plates from Broward and Dade counties.

As of Sunday morning, Naples had reported 572 confirmed cases. The City of Naples has an approximate population of 22,367. In comparison, Key Biscayne’s zip code of 33149 has a population of 13,307 and 68 reported cases.

In his Sunday video message, Village of Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey made reference to Naples re-closing beaches as he asked island residents for patience and to continue wearing facial coverings when out.

“It’s all about the viral load we are trying not to spell onto other people” said Davey, adding he heard of several parties over the weekend on the island.

The Mayor reminded residents that facial coverings are mandatory when entering the east side of Crandon Park and when visiting essential businesses on the island.