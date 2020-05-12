After opening the beaches last week and abruptly closing them Sunday night after crowds converged on the beaches, many reportedly from Dade & Broward, the Naples City Council voted 4-3 to reopen the city’s public beaches Wednesday.

There will be some creative restrictions which city officials hope prevent a reoccurrence of last weekend incident.

When the Naples beaches reopen, they will do so with some creative restrictions and regulated hours.

Monday – Friday, open sunrise to sunset

- Chairs and umbrellas allowed

- No coolers and tents

- Walking, running, swimming, fishing, and paddle boarding allowed

Weekends: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

- No chairs, tents, umbrellas or coolers will be allowed

- Walking, running, swimming, fishing and paddle boarding allowed

Weekends: 5 p.m. – sunset

- Only chairs allowed. (Tents, umbrellas or coolers prohibited)

In a preventive move, the Naples City Council also established a schedule for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend (Saturday, May 23rd through Monday, May 25th). The beaches will be open 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. all 3-days.

Chairs, tents, umbrellas, or coolers not allowed. You may walk, run, swim, fish and paddle board.

During the hours of 5 p.m. to sunset, only chairs allowed. (Tents, umbrellas, or coolers prohibited)

The beaches will closed between 11:01 a.m. and 4:59 p.m.

Parking might be an issue for out of town visitors. Only cars with City of Naples or Collier County beach-parking permits will be allow to park. There will be no metered parking and no parking on residential streets unless in properly marked parking areas. Parking fines will doubled to $200.

Bathrooms will reopen.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez has yet to announce then Dade beaches will reopen, although some businesses will be allowed to open May 18.