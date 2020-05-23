Via the league’s official Twitter account, Mike Bass, NBA spokesperson, said Saturday, the NBA is in conversations with the Walt Disney Company to restart the rest of the 2019-20 season in late July at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

"The NBA, in conjunction with the National Basketball Players Association, is engaged in exploratory conversations with The Walt Disney Company about restarting the 2019-20 NBA season in late July at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida as a single site for an NBA campus for games, practices and housing," said the tweet.

"Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place."

The NBA suspended the 2019/2020 season back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. No details were available on whether the season will pick up where it left off, or jump into playoffs.