Need a new mindset to restore fiscal discipline

Even though one may not agree with every single point of the Fantasy Island Escape article published in the Islander News, the overall essence of the article is spot on. While the private sector is laying people off, furloughing employees, and/or reducing employee salaries, our village council is considering two bond proposals that will increase overall spending.

While other municipalities are proactively taking steps to reduce costs and articulating concrete ways to balance their budgets in light of the looming hardships, the Key Biscayne council just approved spending $300,000 to paint 1.5 miles of existing bike lanes green to encourage more cycling.

In as much as I don’t dispute the need to fund future infrastructure needs, and as an avid cyclist find the new green bike lanes to be a nice thing to have, I feel we need to solve the immediate fiscal problems, without further raising taxes, before we start spending additional funds on non-essential items while our property values continue to decline.

So how do we get there? It’s not going to be easy. Now that we know what assessed values are for next year, we need to put forth a budget of “need to have” versus “want to have” expenditures that hits the budget target. This will clearly necessitate tough choices and not everyone will be happy, but tough choices are what will need to be made to address our immediate problems.

Given current economic circumstances, interest rates will remain exceedingly low for quite some time. Once we fix the present, we can begin thinking about the future, as old ways of doing things will no longer succeed. As I recently read in an article referencing a quote attributed to Albert Einstein, “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used to create them.” Let’s find a new mindset that gets us back to fiscal discipline. Once we demonstrate we can live within our means, let’s look towards the future.

Al Menendez