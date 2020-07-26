I’m a local middle school social worker who was just made aware of a disturbing trend on social media that parents need to know about.

There is a trending TikTok challenge that asks viewers to watch the first scene of the Netflix movie, “Love” (2015, by Gaspar Noe), and record their reaction. The first scene of this film is fully pornographic, as are most scenes of the movie.

I urge parents to talk to their children about this challenge and to put parental locks on their Netflix accounts.

Mary Stevens