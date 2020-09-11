neverforget

Where were you at 8:45 a.m. on September 11, 2001?

On that morning, an AA Boeing 767 airplane, carrying 20,000 gallons of jet fuel crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City, triggering a chain of events that eventually saw three other planes highjacked and used to kill 2,966 people.

The History Channel has an excellent chronological recap of that morning’s historic events. You may read it here.

I was at a standing 7:30 a.m. weekly Tuesday meeting with my then boss, and now close friend and business partner, Avido Khahaifa. As we met behind closed doors, we were not aware of what was occurring in NYC as we usually did not bring our cell phones into the meeting.

As we emerged from the room, I will never forget the amazed and scared faces we saw running around the offices… tears and questions as to what was happening abounded. We came out between the first and second plane crashing into the World Trade Center, everyone scrambling to log on different news channels to get details.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a Proclamation declaring this day Patriot Day and has directed the flags of the United States and the State of Florida be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Friday, September 11, 2020.

We will never forget.