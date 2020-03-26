Overnight the number of residents testing positive for the COVID virus in Miami-Dade spiked to 616 confirmed cases.

26% of the cases in the State of Florida are in Miami-Dade. This morning, the State reported 2,355 cases, an increase of 378 overnight with a third of those in Dade.

This as local governments continue to step-up measures to control the rising number of cases. Last night, City of Miami followed Key Biscayne implementing its own 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

The number of cases in Broward jumped to 504 as 92 new cases were reported overnight.

Nationally, there are now 69,246 Americans who have tested positive for the COVID19 virus.

COVID-19 is the name of the illness caused by the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization. It is a respiratory illness with symptoms including fever, coughing, sore throat and shortness of breath. The virus can spread from person to person, but good hygiene can prevent infection.