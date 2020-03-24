29 new COVID19 cases reported in Miami-Dade County

At 6 p.m. the Department of Health issued updated numbers of positive COVID19 cases, with Florida now reporting 1,467 positive tests.

Miami-Dade County’s count of confirmed COVID19 cases jumped by 60 cases. There are now 367 cases in the county. In an attempt to slow the spread of the virus, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez issued an order limiting gatherings of 10 people or more in public places.

Broward only reported one additional case from this morning’s update, now with 311 cases. Broward County officials Sunday closed all non-essential businesses.

Nationally, there are now 53,660 cases and 696 COVID19 related deaths.