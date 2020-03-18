New drive-thru COVID-19 testing center opening today in South Dade

The Doris Ison Health Center, located at 10300 SW 216th St. will start testing patients today. The Center is part of the Community Health of South Florida organization,.

After they open today, testing will be done Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Who is eligible for the test? For now, patients must have recently traveled to any of the affected countries or have been in contact with a known novel coronavirus victim. They must also have symptoms consistent with the coronavirus such as fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Community Health of South Florida is asking those with severe symptoms to visit a hospital ER.

Patients are asked to call 305-252-4820 to schedule an appointment.