“Send it south,” says Emma Haydocy, new director of Florida Bay Forever, a nonprofit in Monroe County that focuses on restoration of the Everglades and Florida Bay. “The ecosystem depends on fresh water moving south. That’s why we saw the seagrass die off (in 2015). The water has not come south for a long time… It was death by a million cuts.”

In her new role, Haydocy is an advocate who educates people about the southern Everglades, a habitat under siege by hypersalinity, the result of drought and the diversion of fresh water’s natural flow. Prolonged hyper salinity has killed tens of thousands of acres of seagrass, disrupting the food chain, rendering the water toxic for plants, animals and humans.

The end result? Florida Bay is far less viable for the fishing and tourist industries. Furthermore, the discharge of toxic waters to the east and west of the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee Rivers have led to algal blooms in the Atlantic and Gulf, creating a health crisis for people and wildlife.

Haydocy moved to the Florida Keys last year with her husband in her own southward trajectory. It was both the beauty and the devastation of the Everglades that pulled her to the new location.

“I woke up every morning looking at Florida Bay and got to witness and live in one of the great ecological treasures of our nation,” said the Massachusetts native. “I got involved with Florida Bay Forever as a way to give back.”

When she first arrived in Florida, Haydocy worked in Flamingo as an interpretive park ranger for the National Park Service, a job she’d done previously in Cape Hatteras and Mount Rainier.

She said her move to Florida Bay Forever positioned her to help bring enough fresh water back so the southern Everglades can once again thrive. An added benefit is that it will help raise up the local economy that depends on it.

Haydocy, 28, graduated in 2013 from Warren Wilson College in North Carolina with a Bachelor’s in history and political science. She interned with the National Park Service at the Blue Ridge Parkway before moving full fledged into her ranger career.

It was through NPS that she met her husband, Jon-Paul Haydocy, biologist with Audubon at the Everglades Science Center. The two “rangered around for a few years” before settling down in the Florida Keys. “2016 was the first time I saw the Everglades,” she recalled. “I was witnessing it in the aftermath of the decline.”

The Everglades -- and Florida Bay in particular -- inspire her. She recalled how a ranger friend described the Everglades, perfectly: “They will speak to you as a whisper. It’s only if you take the time to understand will that whisper turn into a scream.’”

Provides focus for organization

The board of Florida Bay Forever is thrilled to have someone of Haydocy’s expertise on the team.

Capt. Steve Friedman, a fishing guide who helped form Florida Bay Forever in 2015 in response to the seagrass die off, said she brings focus to the organization. “Without her influence there would be a bunch of board members spinning their wheels and being like ‘Ok, who wants to do the work,’ and not knowing what the work is.”

Friedman said Haydocy has listened carefully to everyone’s concerns while also providing insight they otherwise wouldn’t have had. “She gave us a modus operandi to help us focus and strategize to put us on the map, to give us the confidence that what we are doing is right and true,” he said. “Her initiative has really brought us to another level of environmental advocacy and education.”

One program, the Florida Bay Grant Project, which provides funding to Monroe County teachers to educate students about environmental advocacy, has been particularly successful.

“They are environmental warriors,” Haydocy said of the students involved at Key Largo High School.

Aiden Pegues, a 15-year-old sophomore at the school, said Florida Bay Forever helps fill a gap in environmental education at schools. “It’s about getting enough information (out there) and making people care. Because at this point, they honestly don’t.”

The implications for restoration are huge for Pegues, who aspires to be amongst the next generation of fishing guides in Florida Bay. “It’s going to get harder and harder if these problems continue,” he said. “The big game fish that all tourists come here for are moving to deeper waters or moving north due to algae.”

More than an environmental issue

Haydocy said water and Everglades issues are not only a concern for the local economy, but also “questions of justice and equity at a fundamental level.”

“We cannot talk about one without the other,” she said. “Clean water is a right for every citizen.”

In the Everglades, equity and environmental issues pivot around the Florida sugar industry, which Haydocy said “is working diligently in opposition to Everglades restoration” and “still employs the practice of sugar(cane) burning.”

The Sierra Club website says this agricultural practice “releases hazardous air pollutants” that disproportionately harm nearby Black communities off of Lake Okeechobee:

“Current voluntary industry burn restrictions prevent burning only when the winds blow from the west toward the more affluent communities in eastern Palm Beach County. There are no burn restrictions in place when the winds blow from the east towards the poorer, predominantly African-American communities within the EAA (Everglades Agricultural Area).”

A class-action lawsuit was filed in 2019 against nine sugar growers, including US Sugar Corporation and Florida Crystals, claiming sugar burning threatens the health and property value of several communities off of Lake Okeechobee. The lawsuit was recently amended claiming the practice has become particularly dangerous with COVID-19.

The amended complaint says “the people who bear the brunt of this toxic smoke, ash and particulate matter live in and around the areas south and east of Lake Okeechobee and the towns of Belle Glade, South Bay, Pahokee, Clewiston, Moore Haven, Canal Point, Indiantown, and others. These are some of the poorest communities in Florida.”

U.S. Sugar takes issue with claims

Judy Sanchez, Senior Director of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs at U.S. Sugar, recently dismissed the claims, noting, “Publicly available air quality monitoring data maintained by the State of Florida has shown, and continues to show, that the Glades communities have some of the best air quality in the state...”

In her statement, found on the U.S. Sugar website, Sanchez said that, “As farmers, we rely on proven science and data to inform our daily growing and harvesting decisions. Just as important, we live in this community and take very serious our responsibility to be good neighbors and stewards of our environment.”

Given Haydocy’s background in history, she takes the time to listen to long standing community members who have experienced firsthand the effects of environmental degradation.

“We recently launched an oral history project where we are recording … old fishing guides who have been in the (Florida Bay) community a long time and witnessed the degradation over the years. The greater understanding of the past informs (the future).We have so much to learn from these guys.”

The interviews will be available on the Florida Bay Forever website by the end of this year.

Haydocy also looks to other “residents” for insight on this habitat.

“I’ll give a shout out to our wading birds, the roseate spoonbill and wood stork. They are the indicators if we’re getting the water right...I appreciate the wealth of knowledge that they provide to us...If the water is not just right, then they're not going to nest.”

Haydocy said of her new home: “It’s this amazing wetland, it’s a place worth saving.”

And she’s only just gotten started.

