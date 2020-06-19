New day. New Florida single day record with 3,822 new cases. State now at over 89,000 cases. Dade: third consecutive day of 11%+ positive tests results. Gimenez: “Anyone and everyone can be a Covid carrier.” Dade reports four children with MIS-C.

Responding to the growing number of new cases reported in Miami-Dade County Friday, Mayor Carlos Gimenez wrote on a Twitter post, “We have a very clear picture of the problems we will face if we fail to take precautions.”

This, on a day when Florida’s Health Department reported 522 new cases in Dade, now with 24,376 residents infected with the virus. Dade also reported five more virus-related-deaths, raising the total to 879.

The county saw a third consecutive day of positive test results above Gimenez goal of 10%.

On Thursday, 11% of the 4,446 tests administered produced a positive result. That follows 11.2% on Wednesday and 12..8% on Tuesday.

In imploring residents to adhere to safety protocols of social distancing, no large gatherings and wearing facial coverings, Gimenez said “Anyone and everyone can be a Covid carrier.”

On Friday, the state’s new Pediatric report reported four children in the county diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). Those children diagnosed range in age from 1 year old to 9 years old.

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs and brain. According to the CDC, many children diagnosed with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19. Symptoms of MIS-C include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea and feeling extra tired. For more information on MIS-C, click here.

Florida now is reporting almost 90,000 cases (89,748) after almost 4,000 cases (3,822) were reported, shattering the record of most single-day cases that was set on Tuesday.

A little over a month ago, before Gov. DeSantis starting opening the economy, the state was reporting less than 1,000 new cases per day. Almost a month to the day, May 19, the state reported only 500 new cases.

Friday, Broward County reported 10,448 cases after adding 337 new cases since Thursday. Palm Beach Palm Beach County is not over 10,000 cases (10,116) with 262 new reported cases since Thursday.