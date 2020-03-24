The new updated numbers by municipalities published by the Department of Health now shows Key Biscayne with seven confirmed COVID19 positive tests. This is an increase of one case from last night’s numbers.

Miami’s number of positive cases spiked to 181, by far the most of any community in the state. Miami Beach rose to 45 positive cases.

It is critical Key Biscayne residents listen to local officials and follow the CDC safety guidelines to help control the spread of the coronavirus.

COVID-19 is the name of the illness caused by the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization. It is a respiratory illness with symptoms including fever, coughing, sore throat and shortness of breath. The virus can spread from person to person, but good hygiene can prevent infection.