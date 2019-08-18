As students go back to school this week, reminder that texting while driving, is now illegal in school and work zones, where fins double.

Texting while driving offense becomes law

On July 1st the roads became safer in Florida says road safety advocate Debbie Wanninkhof whose son Patrick was killed in 2015 by a cell phone distracted driver. She and husband Rik, with daughter Suzette are on a mission to save other lives to honor Patrick’s life.

“The new law, Texting while Driving as a Primary Offense will give law enforcement the power to deter those who are engaging in this dangerous behavior that is causing many collisions, injuries and deaths. We hope to see Florida go hands-free in the future and that the day will come when mobile device distraction while driving will be socially unacceptable behavior just like drunk driving.” Said Wanninkhof.