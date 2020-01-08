New Leadership appointed at Miami-Dade Ethics Commission

Former City of Miami Commissioner Wifredo “Willy” Gort has been appointed by the Miami-Dade League of Cities as Commissioner for the Miami-Dade CountyCommission on Ethics and Public Trust, replacing Jeffrey Cutler, who passed away this past September.

Cutler was the longtime law partner and friend of Luis “Lucho” de la Cruz, a former Key Biscayne council member. Cutler passed away at age 62 while playing tennis.

Gort is a Miami-Dade County resident with long community service experience, having twice been elected to the City of Miami Commission and acting as its mayor in 1996 after then City of Miami Mayor Stephen Clark died.

Gort is a graduate of Miami-Dade Community College and Florida International University, holding a B.A. in Business Administration. Born in Havana, Gort has since lived in the City of Miami with his loving wife and family.

“My many years of experience in government has allowed me to get a thorough understanding of how government works,” Gort said in a press release. “I feel this experience is very valuable as I take on this role at the Ethics Commission.”

Key Biscayne council members have faced inquiries from the Miami-Dade County Ethics Commission.

In September, the commission closed a conflict of interest investigation into current and former Village Council members -- Brett Moss, Ed London and former Mayor Frank Caplan -- and their ties to various nonprofit groups. Investigators determined that the cases did not justify further investigation and described some of the amounts involved as “miniscule.”

Investigators also looked into an allegation that Mayor Mike Davey had a conflict of interest, but dismissed it, the commission reported.