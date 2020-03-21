Overnight, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the State of Florida jumped to 658, an increase of 95 overnight. The number of deaths in the state now stands at 12.

For Miami-Dade, the night brought us 19 new positive cases. The number of Dade residents who have tested positive is at 131; total number of positive of cases in Miami is now 142.

There are still no COVID-19 deaths reported in Miami.

Broward continues to lead the State in the number of positive cases. Overnight, the number of COVID-19 positive cases jumped to 151. The Florida National Guard-operated drive-through testing site at CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines continues to operate although reports of long lines and wait persist.

Overall, the average age of those testing positive in Miami-Dade - 46 years old - is much younger than those positive tests in Broward - 51.

The breakdown of age groups in Dade:

Compared to Broward:

Nationally, the number of positive test cases is now 286,816.

