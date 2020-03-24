60 new positive COVID19 cases added in Miami-Dade overnight

The number of Miami-Dade positive COVID19 tests rose by 60 overnight with the county now reporting 338 cases. There are no COVID19 deaths reported in Dade; 38 hospitalized.

Broward cases jumped to 311 positive COVID19 tests.

At briefing Monday, Governor DeSantis said the state expects the number of positive of tests to rise, “When you’re expanding testing, you’re going to see more cases.”

The number of positive cases in Florida now stands at 1,412, with 18 COVID19 related deaths, this after four new deaths were reported overnight.

COVID-19 is the name of the illness caused by the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization. It is a respiratory illness with symptoms including fever, coughing, sore throat and shortness of breath. The virus can spread from person to person, but good hygiene can prevent infection.