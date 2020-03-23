Overnight, the number of residents testing positive for the COVID19 virus in Miami Dade spiked to 227, the most in the state.

The Governor and health care officials expect this number to continue increasing as more testing sites are open.

In Miami, in addition to the Doris Ison Health Center in South Dade, Hard Rock Stadium today will start testing seniors over 65 with COVID19 symptoms, as well as continuing to test first respondents. Lines and wait times are long.

A new testing site is due to open at Marlins Park later this week, but details are pending.

Overall, there were 164 new positive cases reported in Florida overnight, with the state’s count now at 1171.

The number of COVID19 related deaths in Florida is now 14; no deaths are reported in Miami-Dade County.

Broward County added 41 cases overnight, now with a total of 258.

There are now 35,345 Americans who have tested positive across the United States, and 353,692 worldwide.

COVID-19 is the name of the illness caused by the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization. It is a respiratory illness with symptoms including fever, coughing, sore throat and shortness of breath. The virus can spread from person to person, but good hygiene can prevent infection.