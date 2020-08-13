Shayna Lopate has been named president of the board of the Key Biscayne Woman’s Club.

Lopate has been a member of the Woman’s Club for over 20 years. She is well known in Key Biscayne as Vice President/ Team Leader of BB&T Bank, now known as Trust. She is the 2019 Trust Performance Award Winner.

In a message to the Club’s membership, Lopate expressed how thrilled she was to serve as the new president, thanking the membership for their support.

“We have a dynamic new Board of Trustees and we look forward to furthering the good work of our club,” Lopate said. “Our legacy continues to focus on friendships, volunteerism, improving the lives of women and children, helping the environment and distributing scholarships within Key Biscayne.”

Lopate takes over for Judy Rosenblum, who served as president for four years. “I was happy when (Judy) agreed to continue kicking off our meetings with her ‘Thought of the Day.’”

Our club enters its 68th year with 78 members. Through member dues, fundraising and donations, the club donates to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center, Miami Bridge Youth and Family Services, Save our Sisters Key Biscayne Chapter, S.E. Guide Dogs, New Life Family Center, and the K.B. Girl Scouts. They also award colleges.