New treatment fights the ‘crepey” effect of thin, sagging skin and fine lines

Dr Kelly: I have “crepey” skin on my neck, but I am not ready for a procedure yet. Is there anything that can help this?

Response: Changes in the skin of the neck is a common problem as we age, especially in South Florida and its inevitable sun exposure. Over time, the neck develops fine lines, wrinkles and sagging. The skin can also develop the appearance of rumpled crepe paper, which led to the slang term “crepey.”

At a cellular level, skin loses its elasticity due to degradation of collagen fibers. In addition, the outer layer of skin thins and doesn’t retain water as well as it used to. Pigment changes are frequent, not only in the neck, but also below in the décolletage area.

Recently, SkinCeuticals developed the first product proven to improve the appearance of aging neck skin. It is called Tripeptide-R Neck Repair, and contains .2% retinol, 2.5% tripeptide, and 5% glaucine.

The .2% retinol is similar to Retin A, which has been used for fine lines around the eyes for many years. The product is applied with an upward motion initially at night, and then after a week or so is used morning and night. Just like Retin A, it needs to be increased gradually, and when used during the day, needs to be protected with sun block.

SkinCeuticals tests all of their products with blinded studies to prove that they work. In this case, they had 50 patients apply the product or a placebo for eight weeks. The neck skin improvement ranged from 10-25 % in all categories. The pictures attached show the typical improvement seen at eight weeks. However, most people will start seeing improvement within a week.

While aging neck skin is inevitable, Tripeptide-R Neck repair is the first product clinically proven to reverse some of those changes. It is a great first line of treatment for the fine lines and wrinkles of the neck.

About Dr. Kelly.

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States.

In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radiofrequency.

He also believes in giving back to our community, having served on the Village Council for eight years and volunteering as a coach for our youth sports programs. You can email him questions at mkelly@miamiplasticsurgery.com.