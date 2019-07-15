New Village Deputy Finance Director biography presented to Islander News from Village Manager

Benjamin Nussbaum most recently served as revenue manager for the city of Miami Beach where he primarily oversaw the city-wide revenue cycle including resort tax, utilities, special assessments, parking, permits, parks & recreation and business tax receipts.

While Nussbaum grew up in the Washington, DC area, he attended the University of Miami and graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration, majoring in Accounting. Subsequently, he received his Master of Science in Taxation from Nova Southeastern University.

Nussbaum is a Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Global Management Accountant. He served as a Trustee to the Miami Beach Firefighters Relief Pension Board and recently received his Certified Public Pension Trustee designation from the Florida Public Pension Trustees Association.

Nussbaum is excited to implement Enterprise Resource Planning software to the Village which will allow for more effective and efficient financial planning and reporting while supporting the operating departments in achieving their objectives. He plans to strengthen the Village’s internal controls and safeguard Village assets.