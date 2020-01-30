On this Super Bowl Weekend, we offer nine fun family & Kids activities to satisfy all tastes!

Friday, January 31

Girls Night In for Teens

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Part of the Key Biscayne Community Center Teen Wellness program, you are invited to join Mary Stevens and Fit Start for a fun night that includes snacks, pizza, a movie, and jewelry making! For girls ages 11-16. Only $5 per girl. The Lighthouse Room, 2nd Floor, KB Community Center. Please register at the KBCC front desk. For more information, call 305-365-8900

The Circus is coming! Venardos Circus

7 p.m. Friday. (Running until February 16) The Venardos Circus held its first performance in 2014 at the L.A. County Fair in Pomona, CA. and now with all new shows for 2020. Created by former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster Kevin Venardos, the show featured a small cast of artists in a kind of Circus-Broadway Musical. It was just a little Circus, but it had great BIG dreams which is now being made a reality. Palms at Town & Country Mall, 8268 Mills Dr. Miami. For information and tickets click here.

Saturday, February 1

Heart String Art at Home Depot

9 a.m. to Noon. Saturday. Just in time for Valentines Day, create a loving memory with your child at this Heart String Art Workshop. As you help your child piece together the symbol of Valentine's Day, they will develop hands-on skills by sanding, nailing, painting and more. Celebrate the moment as your child makes a unique keepsake. All Kids Workshop attendees must be accompanied by a parent or adult at all times. All kids get to keep their craft, receive a FREE certificate of achievement, a Workshop Apron and a commemorative pin while supplies last. Home Depot Store at 2999 SW 32nd Avenue, Miami. To register, click here.

Pottery painting at Art Box

9 a.m. to Noon. Saturday. Art Box now offers the perfect solution for those busy Saturday mornings full of tedious errands and non-kid friendly plans. Drop off your kids at our studio for a fun morning of pottery painting! All art supplies are provided as well as assistance from an on-site instructor. Kids may choose from numerous items to paint and either take home at pickup time or leave for us to fire in our kiln - makes a great personalized gift or simply a new addition for your home! For more information, email sofia@artboxmiami.com, call 305-778-1270 or visit them online.

Outdoor Ice Skating Rink at Jungle Island

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (and Sunday) Jungle Island park visitors can now ice-skate in shorts and a t-shirt at Miami’s only outdoor ice-skating rink in the heart of a tropical jungle. The nearly one-acre long rink is made of real ice and decorations, reminiscent of a Winter Wonderland. Runs through March 2, 2020. Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami. For more information and tickets click here.

Furry Tales on the Island

10:30 a.m. to Noon. Saturday. Read your favorite story aloud to a certified therapy dog! Reading to a therapy dog helps improve literacy skills and boost confidence. You may bring your own book or choose one from the library collection. Key Biscayne Library, 299 Crandon Blvd. For more information, call (305) 361-6134

Cirque Italia- 1st Water Circus

1:30 p.m. Other times offered. Saturday. HAVE YOU EVER WANTED TO TRAVEL THE WORLD? Cirque Italia has pulled out all the stops this year to take you on a magical trip around the globe. Can you guess where our final destination will be? America’s first traveling Water Circus is constantly searching for new ways to provide once in a lifetime experiences to the American audience, and in addition to our ultra-modern water curtain that meticulously controls every drop of water, we are proud to bring you a selection of the best circus artists from around the globe. This is one adventure you cannot afford to miss!

Cirque Italia 1860 NE 123rd sS E, North Miami. For more information, additional dates or to buy tickets, click here.

Last Bite Street Food Festival with planned kids activities

5 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Come watch the sunset and linger into the evening at the Last Bite Street Food Festival at lovely Regatta Park in Coconut Grove. Browse handmade wares from local artisans, listen to live music and enjoy craft brews from the local Veza Sur Brewing Co. Beer Garden and food from more than 30 eateries (the latter two are for purchase). Kids will also love the planned kids’ activities. Regatta Park is located at 3500 Pan American Drive, Miami. For more information, click here.

Sunday, February 2 / Super Sunday

Souper Bowl Sunday

6 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Looking for a great place to watch the event? How about a 200-Inch screen TV? Watch the San Francisco 49’ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs and cheer. There will be snacks and a separate area for the kids. Free Admission. Please bring a can of soup or any other canned food item for donation. Food items will go towards Miami Rescue Mission. 160 Harbor Drive. For more information, click here.

Note: Before heading out to an event, we suggest calling or visiting the event website listed to verify information. Event info is subject to change without notice by the venue or organizer.

Have an event or know about an event around the island you would like to feature? A new course, happy hour, Art gallery showcase, outdoors activity or new opening?