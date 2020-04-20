The first COVID19 update from the Health Department this week shows no new confirmed cases for 33149, still with 63 Key Biscayne residents who are infected with the virus.

The new statewide numbers show 26,660 Floridians who have tested positive, with over 3,800 hospitalized.

Miami-Dade and South Florida continue to be the epicenter of the pandemic in Florida. Combined, the 3 main South Florida Counties (Dade, Broward and Palm Beach) report 15,433 cases or 57.8% of the cases in Florida.

Per county:

Miami-Dade – 9,358 cases

Broward – 3,919

Palm Beach – 2,156

58% of the state’s 789 deaths are in South Florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is said to be considering opening the gyms in the state, citing obesity as a top risk factor in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

An article published Monday in the Tampa Bay Times, suggests that early research confirms obesity is a risk factor in COVID-19 hospitalizations. You may read the entire article here.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez is holding a virtual town hall meeting this afternoon seeking comments from county residents on opening up certain spaces in the county. You can follow the meeting live on Tweeter - @MayorGimenez.

Gimenez said via Tweet Sunday that although there is “buzz” on social media about beaches in Dade opening, ‘This is not the case” adding that ‘there is currently no timeline for opening beaches”