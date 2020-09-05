Access to the tools needed to be an engaged voter are harder to come by when you live in a dorm or in a household without a printer.

Many young people today are eager to vote and determined to get registered – but might face such obstacles.

Paperless online registration can be arduous – or impossible (for example for out-of-state students without a FL ID or DL). The one-page form required for voter registration or a signature update can be downloaded easily. But it is useless without a printer.

Even having to purchase a stamp, finding an envelope and addressing it correctly can be a challenge when one did not grow up writing letters or using the US Postal Service.

GoVoteMiami now offers one more tool to tear down barriers to civic participation. No Printer? No Problem! is designed especially for students and seniors, but anyone in need of a form can order one.

Email or submit the on-line form to receive the form you need to register to vote, update your signature, name, address or party affiliation to apply for vote-by mail. Receive your form together with a pre-addressed and stamped envelope to return the completed document to the Department of Elections.

Simply email PRINT@GoVoteMiami.org or request your form via the online form here. We will send you the needed form together with a pre-addressed return envelope.

Another helpful tip:

Voter registration and signature updates are also possible at any public library. All libraries have paper forms available, will assist with registration and submit the forms to the Department of Elections.

Opening hours for the Key Biscayne branch at 299 Crandon Blvd. are Mon/Tue/Wed/Thu from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fri/Sat from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Sunday.