DOH in Miami-Dade County Issues a Swimming Advisory. The advisory recommends not swimming and covers the following beaches:

KB Beach Club

Cape Florida

Crandon North

Crandon South

Virginia Key Beach

Dog Beach (Rickenbacker Causeway)

Samples of beach water quality collected at Crandon North, Crandon South, Virginia Key Beach, Cape Florida, and Dog Beach along Rickenbacker Causeway beach sites did not meet the Federal and State recommended recreational water quality standard for enterococci (greater than 70 colony forming units of enterococci per 100 ml for a single sample). By state regulation, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County is required to issue an advisory to inform the public in a specific area when this standard is not met.

While beach water quality for the Key Biscayne beach site (Beach Club) did not exceed the standard for enterococci, it was close to exceeding same. Given the location of Key Biscayne beach site (Beach Club) within the sites that exceeded the standard an advisory has been issued for all six beach sites referenced above.

The advisory issued recommends not swimming at these locations at this time. The results of the sampling indicate that water contact may pose an increased risk of illness, particularly for susceptible individuals.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County has been conducting marine beach water quality monitoring at 16 sites, including the beach sites at these locations weekly since August 2002, through the Florida Healthy Beaches Program. The sampling sites are selected based on the frequency and intensity of recreational water use and the proximity to pollution sources. The water samples are being analyzed for enteric bacteria enterococci that normally inhabit the intestinal track of humans and animals, and which may cause human disease, infections, or illness. The prevalence of enteric bacteria is an indicator of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water run-off, wildlife, pets and human sewage. The purpose of the Florida Healthy Beaches program is to determine whether Florida has significant beach water quality concerns.

