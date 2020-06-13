No to bike path; yes to protecting nature at Mashta Bridge

Dear Editor,

I would like to address two separate topics:

I would like to support Councilman Luis Lauredo in his opposition to the proposed Crandon Boulevard bike path. Unless they are turned back at the village entrance, as they were during the pandemic, this would just be an invitation to the swarms of competitive bikers that come in packs to disturb our peace and endanger leisure riders and pedestrians. Perfectly adequate bike lanes already exist for Key Biscayners’ purposes. Regardless of the state subsidy, this unnecessary and undesirable project requires village funding, which could most certainly put to better use.

Secondarily, perhaps the greatest treasure we have on the key is the sea life spectacle at the Mashta Bridge. Every day, jumping mullets, needlefish, nurse sharks, sergeant majors, manatees and a variety of other species of all sizes and colors can be clearly seen peacefully coexisting. It is disturbing to see this natural harmony disrupted by not very sporting fishermen who anchor their boats within yards of the bridge to prey on this natural sanctuary. The continuation of this activity will eventually destroy this KB treasure. Is it possible to prohibit fishing there from boats as we did from the bridge?

R. Duncan Littlejohn