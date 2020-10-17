An ongoing La Niña will cause a split in the winter weather that happens in the United States this year. This, according to NOAA's 2020-2021 winter outlook.

The southern part of the US, including Florida, will likely see warmer, drier conditions; while the northern part of the country deals with cooler, wetter conditions.

Much of the western half of the US is currently dealing with drought conditions that could intensify because of the La Nina climate pattern. The greatest chances for drier-than-average conditions are predicted in the Southwest, across Texas along the Gulf Coast, and in Florida.

"With La Nina well established and expected to persist through the upcoming 2020 winter season, we anticipate the typical, cooler, wetter North, and warmer, drier South, as the most likely outcome of winter weather that the U.S. will experience this year," said Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA's Climate Prediction Center.

For NOAA's three-month national weather forecast, click here.