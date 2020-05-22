To get residents ready, the Village is organizing a Virtual Hurricane Preparedness Meeting on Wednesday, May 27 at 10:00 a.m.

KBPD Chief Charles Press, along with other Village directors, will specifically address business owners, condominium managers, and security directors to discuss storm related issues including evacuation and re-entry onto the Key post-storm.

More information about how to participate in the virtual meeting will be available on the village website or Instagram @KeyBiscaynePolice.

Hoping for a calm hurricane season while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic? No such luck!

Thursday, Scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a press conference it expects the 2020 hurricane season to be more active than normal.

Its forecast predicts there will be 13 to 19 named storms, with six to 10 of those reaching hurricane status. The forecast also predicted that three to six of those storms will become major hurricanes, which are categorized as a 3, 4 or 5 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane scale.

“It’s expected to be a busy one,” said Gerry Bell, the lead forecaster with the agency’s Climate Prediction Center. “We’re not seeing anything that would indicate a likelihood for a below-average season."

Hurricane season is officially from June 1 to November 30, however, we’ve started early this year as Tropical Storm Arthur became the first named storm of the season last week.