The Wednesday, 8 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center showed NOAA is not tracking three disturbances in the Atlantic which could yield one and possibly two more tropical systems in the next few days.

Forecasters are concerned that both could pose threats to land, including in the United States.

Disturbance 2 over the Atlantic has a 90% chance to developing. In their advisory, NOAA forecasters expect a tropical depression to form “during the next day or two.” The system is moving generally W-NW at 15 to 20.

The next name on the list of tropical storms is Laura.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, Disturbance 1 was moving west at 20 mph across the Caribbean Sea. NOAA expects some gradual development and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend when the system reaches the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

The third system is off the coast of Africa, and forecasters say conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for some development by Friday, but conditions are less favorable for tropical cyclone formation.

