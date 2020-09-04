As of Friday 5 a.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center busy was tracking five disturbances in Atlantic and Caribbean, including Tropical Storm Nana and remains of tropical depression Omar.

Nana and Omar do not pose a landfall threat to the US. It's too early to predict the track and possible impact of the three other disturbances.

The shaded areas on the map represents where a storm could develop but does not represent a forecast track. NOOA issues track forecasts only when a system develops, or is about to develop into a tropical system.

Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Nana was moving inland over Guatemala.

Another broad area of low pressure was located several hundred miles SW of the Cabo Verde Islands Thursday morning and gradual development is possible early next week, forecasters said, giving it a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression.

According to forecasters, a tropical wave off the coast of Africa has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression within five days.

The named tropical storm will be Paulette.

We are almost at the peak of hurricane season; Sept. 10, and the season ends Nov. 30.