NOAA tracking five-named storms for only the second time in history

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center is tracking five named storms in the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico - Hurricane Sally, Hurricane Paulette, Tropical Depression Renee, Tropical Storm Teddy and Tropical Storm Vicky

This is in addition to monitoring two other disturbances.

According to Philip Klotzbach, Meteorologist at Colorado State University who specializes on Atlantic basin seasonal hurricane forecasts, this is only the second time on record. According to a Tweeter post by Klotzbach , the only other time this has happened was September 11th to the 14th in 1971.

Hurricane Sally is forecasted to make landfall along the coast of Louisiana or Mississippi Tuesday as a strong Category 1 or near Category 2 strength, NOAA said.

Vicky, the 20th named storm of the 2020 season, is not expected to be around long as it is currently forecasted to weaken by Tuesday and become a remnant low. Teddy could become a hurricane later this week.

None of the systems are projected to have direct impacts to Florida at this time.

