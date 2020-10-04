NOAA: Tropical disturbance forecasted to form this week and become Tropical Storm Delta

Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring three tropical systems, including a tropical wave in the Caribbean that's forecast to become a tropical depression in the next day or two, later emerging in the Gulf of Mexico.

The system is located 200- miles SE of Jamaica, and forecasters say is beginning to show some signs of organization, with conditions expected to be favorable for development into a tropical depression by Tuesday.

The next named storm will be Tropical Storm will be Delta.

Forecasters expect the system to move WNW at 10-15 mph across the central and western Caribbean through Tuesday, eventually moving into the southern or southeastern Gulf of .

Two other disturbances in the Atlantic are given a low, 10% chance of development by forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in the next five days.

Hurricane season ends Nov. 1.

