Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are watching two tropical formations in the Atlantic and off the coast of Africa which could develop into tropical cyclones.

The 8 a.m. advisory indicates its too early to predict development or if they would eventually pose a threat to South Florida.

Forecasters give a 30% chance of developing over the next five days to one and 40% to the second wave.

You can read the entire NOAA 8 a.m. advisory here.