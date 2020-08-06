The Census has everything to do with government representation

The data collected by the 2020-CENSUS translates directly into the amount of money and representation we receive in Key Biscayne, Miami-Dade and Florida.Two additional House of Representatives were allocated to Florida after the 2010 Census. Two more will most likely again be added for our state this time.

Specifically, data from the 2020 Census are used to:

- Ensure public services and funding for schools, hospitals, and fire departments.

- Plan new homes and businesses and improve neighborhoods.

- Determine how many seats Florida is allocated in the House of Representatives.

Important Dates:

April 1: This is Census Day. That’s the day to take the “snapshot” of the US population in 2020. Where you live as of April 1, 2020, including everyone who usually lives and sleeps in your home should be included in that count.

July 1 - September 3: Census takers will work with administrators at colleges, senior centers, prisons, and other facilities that house large groups of people to make sure everyone is counted.

December: The Census Bureau will deliver apportionment counts to the President and Congress as required by law.

2021 March 31: By this date, the Census Bureau will send redistricting counts to the states. This information is used to redraw legislative districts based on population changes.

Do it Now: www.2020Census.gov

#kbvotes