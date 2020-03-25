As more COVID-19 testing sites are added in South Florida, the number of residents testing positive is rapidly increasing. Miami-Dade and Broward counties have become the epicenter of COVID19 positive cases in Florida.

As of this morning, a total of 8 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Key Biscayne, as one additional case was reported overnight.

The Health Department reported 91 new cases in Dade, bringing the county's total to 491, by far the most in the state.

In Broward, with 43 new confirmed cases overnight, the total is 412.

Combined, Miami-Dade and Broward have almost 45% of the confirmed cases in Florida cases . There are now 1,977 cases in Florida.

Local government authorities have stepped up measures to address the growing number of coronavirus cases. Last night, Miami issued a “shelter in place” order and the Miami-Dade County Mayor issued a stern warning to grocery stores and pharmacies to make sure their patrons followed social distancing, or else they would be “shut down.”

The Key Biscayne Winn Dixie has adopted new social distancing measure, said store manager Jose Llanes. Llanes told the Islander News they have placed markings on the floor to help guide shoppers. “Some do not like it and get upset, but it is critical we do this and be able to remain open to continue serving the community,” he said.

The Village of Key Biscayne has also stepped up its social distancing measures. In addition to limiting non-resident travel into the village, public bathrooms have been closed on the island, pursuant to Miami-Dade County park and beach closure.

