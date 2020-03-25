As the number of cases in the State and specifically Miami-Dade, with almost 500 cases as of this afternoon (491) - after 91 new cases were added during the day - local, county and state officials continue to look for ways to contain the spread of the virus, which has now affected almost 2,000 (1,977) Floridians.

In an email communication this afternoon, the village said they “are looking into the feasibility of whether the Village of Key Biscayne could establish a testing site or provide similar alternatives.” This could involve leveraging “existing health resources on the island, like CVS Health, Baptist Health, health professionals, etc., to deliver quick and easy testing to residents.” the communication stated.

The village is also working to get construction sites to voluntarily cease construction, saying many have already complied and will continue efforts to achieve “100% voluntary compliance.”

The number of cases in Broward County surged to 412 COVID19 cases as 57 more were reported during the day.

As of this afternoon, there are 23 COVID19 related deaths in Florida with 3 of those in Broward. There are no reported deaths in Miami-Dade.

Nationally the number of COVID19 cases jumped by 11,514 during the day, with 65,174 Americans now infected with the virus.

COVID-19 is the name of the illness caused by the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization. It is a respiratory illness with symptoms including fever, coughing, sore throat and shortness of breath. The virus can spread from person to person, but good hygiene can prevent infection.