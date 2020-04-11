Florida’s Department of Health reported this morning there are now 18,494 COVID19 cases throughout the state and 438 dead as a result of the coronavirus.

Key Biscayne zip code (33149) count was now listed at 54 in the latest report. The count was listed at 55 last night.

Miami-Dade County reported 6,487 cases and 91 deaths as 4 more were reported overnight and 512 are hospitalized.

In a morning press conference, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that the hospital bed availability in Miami-Dade was 42%, compared to 43% across the state, adding that "60% of the statewide cases are in the 3 South Florida counties" (Dade-Broward and Palm Beach).

DeSantis announced that they have screened over 17,000 travelers (17,638) coming into Florida from “high risk areas like NYC and New Orleans”

According to a Miami Herald report, the City of Miami Beach has fired more than 250 employees and City Manager Jimmy Morales is taking a 10-day furlough as the city deals with extra costs and drop in revenue caused by the COVID crisis.