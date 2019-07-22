Take advantage of this offer before kids go back to school in mid-August. Miami Seaquarium is offering free admission to kids to experience the park’s Super Splashtacular Summer along with the Savage Ancient Seas exhibit. The exhibit includes more than 50 prehistoric marine fossils, both cast and real specimens, mounted in extraordinary three-dimensional displays.

Guests buy one general admission online and receive one free child (3-9 yrs.) admission. Admission tickets must be purchased online at https://www.miamiseaquarium.com/freekids. The Free kids offer is valid until September 2, 2019.

In addition, the park’s Splashtacular Summer offers kids waves of splashing fun with the Water Play Area featuring two new water slides – the Plunge Double Lane slide and the Tahiti Island. The Plunge Double Lane slide is as adventurous as it sounds featuring a dual 27’ drop and extended slides of 68’ for double the fun. In addition, Salty’s Pirate Playground and the park’s Spray and Play misting stations will provide wet, fun and refreshing ways to stay cool.

Additionally, guests can enjoy cool savings with the return of the Summer Savings Pass, which will be available for sale online at www.miamiseaquarium.com/summersavingspass or at the park. The pass offers unlimited admission to Lion Country Safari, Miami Seaquarium, Museum of Discovery and Science and Zoo Miami until September 30, 2019.

