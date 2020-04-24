Roughly 6% of Miami-Dade County’s population or 165,000 residents could have antibodies indicating a past coronavirus infection.

Friday Miami-Dade Count Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez held a virtual press conference to reveal preliminary findings of the public-private SPARK-C, the Surveillance Program Assessing Risk and Knowledge of Coronavirus.

The random testing program was designed to determine the actual rate of COVID-19 exposure in Miami-Dade. Gimenez was joined on the call by researchers Erin N. Kobetz, Ph.D., M.P.H., and Alberto J. Caban-Martinez, Ph.D., D.O., M.P.H., from the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

Dr. Kobetz was the lead researcher on the project.

Overall, 1,400 antibodies tests were performed. The procedure consisted of providing pinpricks of blood.

Some of the highlights of the findings:

- 6%, of the 1400 who volunteered tested positive. This would equate to 165,000 people being infected

- More than half did not show any symptoms 7-14 days prior to the test

- Dr. Kobetz said they are 95% certain that the true amount of infection lies between 4.4% and 7.9% of the population, with 6% representing the best estimate. That means as many as 221,000 county residents, could be infected with the virus

- African-Americans are 2 times more likely to contract the virus than the general population

- The county spent between $200,000 to $300,000 to buy the tests, which were administered by Miami-Dade Life Guards.

The Mayor announced the county is hiring 400 employees to help enforced restrictions when the county parks, marinas and golf course proceed with a “soft opening” as early as Wednesday of next week. The workers are being hire from a company that staffs large even venues such as Hard Rock Stadium.

Gimenez said the county “would be serious about enforcement” and there is no plan to relaxed practicing social distancing or get back to “normal” until we are able to test the vast majority of the population or there is a vaccine.

Friday evening the Florida Health Department released results of day's data, now reporting 30,533 positive cases statewide. The report shows Key Biscayne with 61 cases and zip code 33149 with 64. For an explanation on the difference, click here.

Miami-Dade County reports almost 11,000 cases (10,926), and 1,246 residents are hospitalized due to Covid19.

In his daily video message, Village Mayor Mike Davey said that it looks like Crandon Park will be one of the parks to open, with restrictions. He stated that it appears the County will require facial coverings for residents using county parks.

Davey added that “all beaches in Miami-Dade will remain closed for the foreseeable future”